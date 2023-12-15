Friday's game features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) clashing at UTRGV Fieldhouse in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-72 win for Texas A&M-CC according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 15.

The game has no line set.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 73, UT Rio Grande Valley 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-0.2)

Texas A&M-CC (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas A&M-CC is 4-2-0. The Vaqueros have a 3-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Islanders have a record of 1-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros have been outscored by 5.4 points per game (scoring 73.7 points per game to rank 215th in college basketball while giving up 79.1 per outing to rank 332nd in college basketball) and have a -54 scoring differential overall.

UT Rio Grande Valley loses the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. It is recording 34.8 rebounds per game (260th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 40.9 per outing.

UT Rio Grande Valley connects on 5 three-pointers per game (341st in college basketball), three fewer than its opponents (8). It is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc (348th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 39.2%.

The Vaqueros rank 312th in college basketball by averaging 87 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 265th in college basketball, allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions.

UT Rio Grande Valley has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.5 (302nd in college basketball action) while forcing 16.1 (16th in college basketball).

