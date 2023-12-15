The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6) will meet the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Rio Grande Valley Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

  • Elijah Elliott: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
  • Daylen Williams: 8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ahren Freeman: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • JJ Howard: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

  • Elliott: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Abdul-Hakim: 10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
  • Williams: 8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Freeman: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Howard: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley Rank UT Rio Grande Valley AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank
216th 73.3 Points Scored 76.7 150th
328th 80 Points Allowed 68.6 135th
236th 31.8 Rebounds 38 38th
157th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 13 19th
341st 4.8 3pt Made 6.1 277th
112th 14.6 Assists 15.3 79th
305th 13.8 Turnovers 14.3 323rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.