If you reside in Wichita County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wichita County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Electra High School at Olney High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Olney, TX

Olney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Burkburnett High School at Forestburg School High School