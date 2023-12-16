For bracketology insights on Baylor and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +4000

How Baylor ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-1 0-0 6 6 22

Baylor's best wins

In its signature win of the season on November 7, Baylor defeated the Auburn Tigers, a top 50 team (No. 31) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 88-82. The leading point-getter against Auburn was Ja'Kobe Walter, who tallied 28 points with six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

95-91 over Florida (No. 59/RPI) on November 24

88-72 over Oregon State (No. 113/RPI) on November 22

108-70 at home over Nicholls State (No. 138/RPI) on November 28

78-60 at home over Seton Hall (No. 157/RPI) on December 5

77-62 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 219/RPI) on November 12

Baylor's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Baylor is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Bears have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Baylor has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Baylor has the 110th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Bears' 20 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records north of .500.

Baylor has 20 games left this season, including eight contests against Top 25 teams.

Baylor's next game

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Baylor Bears

Duke Blue Devils vs. Baylor Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN

