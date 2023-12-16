The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will try to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 52% from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Baylor has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 53rd.

The Bears record 91.1 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 64.8 the Spartans give up.

Baylor is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor averaged 82.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged away from home (71.1).

Defensively the Bears were better at home last year, allowing 66.4 points per game, compared to 75.9 when playing on the road.

Baylor sunk 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged away from home (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

