Baylor vs. Michigan State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Baylor Bears (9-0) will look to continue a nine-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Baylor vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-3.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-2.5)
|143.5
|-144
|+120
Baylor vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Baylor has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Bears' seven games have hit the over.
- Michigan State is 3-5-0 ATS this year.
- This year, games featuring the Spartans have gone over the point total just twice.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Baylor is eighth-best in college basketball. It is one spot below that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Bears have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +2000.
- Baylor has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- The Spartans' national championship odds have fallen from +1600 at the start of the season to +2500, the -biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.
