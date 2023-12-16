The Baylor Bears (8-0) bring an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Miami Hurricanes (8-0), who have won eight straight as well. It starts at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 55.1 the Bears allow to opponents.

Miami (FL) has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 55.1 points.

Baylor's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 73.9 points.

The Bears average 90.3 points per game, 37.4 more points than the 52.9 the Hurricanes give up.

When Baylor totals more than 52.9 points, it is 8-0.

Miami (FL) has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 90.3 points.

This season the Bears are shooting 48.7% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes give up.

The Hurricanes make 49% of their shots from the field, just 11.6% more than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aijha Blackwell: 11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50) Bella Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Baylor Schedule