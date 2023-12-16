The Baylor Bears (7-0) will play the Michigan State Spartans (4-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Baylor Players to Watch

Tyson Walker: 20.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Malik Hall: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK A.J Hoggard: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Carson Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Michigan State Players to Watch

Walker: 20.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Akins: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Hall: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Hoggard: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Baylor vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Baylor AVG Baylor Rank 192nd 74.9 Points Scored 93 4th 25th 62.3 Points Allowed 72.6 213th 60th 36.7 Rebounds 36.4 71st 102nd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 12.4 23rd 336th 5 3pt Made 8.9 72nd 37th 16.9 Assists 17 36th 115th 11 Turnovers 11.7 170th

