The Celebration Bowl will feature the Florida A&M Rattlers squaring off against the Howard Bison on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Florida A&M ranks 68th in total offense this season (351.3 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FCS with 351.3 yards allowed per game. Howard is generating 28.7 points per game on offense this season (40th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 23.2 points per game (31st-ranked) on defense.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Florida A&M vs. Howard Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Florida A&M vs. Howard Key Statistics

Florida A&M Howard 351.3 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.7 (47th) 237.7 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.8 (17th) 133.8 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.9 (25th) 217.5 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.8 (65th) 5 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (51st)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has compiled 2,449 yards (204.1 ypg) on 182-of-312 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 583 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Jaquez Yant has carried the ball 81 times for 326 yards (27.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Marcus Riley's 522 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has registered 29 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread has hauled in 44 receptions totaling 419 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kamari Young's 23 receptions are good enough for 361 yards and one touchdown.

Howard Stats Leaders

Quinton Williams has compiled 2,158 yards on 59.7% passing while collecting 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jarett Hunter has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 602 yards (54.7 per game) with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 22 receptions this season are good for 247 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Eden James has taken 99 carries and totaled 572 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 169 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Kasey Hawthorne's 504 receiving yards (45.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 35 catches on 42 targets with five touchdowns.

Richie Ilarraza has put together a 300-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 30 passes on 34 targets.

