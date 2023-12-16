Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hidalgo County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you reside in Hidalgo County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Hidalgo County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weslaco High School at Rio Grande City High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
