The No. 4 Houston Cougars (10-0) will try to build on a 10-game winning run when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs on ESPN2.

Houston vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

Houston has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.

The Cougars are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at second.

The Cougars' 76.4 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 69 the Aggies allow to opponents.

Houston is 7-0 when it scores more than 69 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston put up more points at home (77.3 per game) than away (75.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (54.4) than away (60.9).

At home, Houston drained 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.8). Houston's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34%) than away (39.3%) too.

Houston Upcoming Schedule