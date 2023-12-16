Saturday's game between the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at State Farm Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-79, with North Carolina coming out on top. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no line set.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-2.2)

North Carolina (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.9

Kentucky's record against the spread this season is 5-4-0, and North Carolina's is 4-4-0. The Wildcats have a 6-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tar Heels have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.2 points per game. They're putting up 90.6 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are allowing 72.4 per outing to rank 217th in college basketball.

Kentucky wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is pulling down 37.8 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.2 per contest.

Kentucky connects on 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.7 (11th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.

The Wildcats' 109.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in college basketball, and the 87.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 131st in college basketball.

Kentucky has come up on top in the turnover battle by 5.5 turnovers per game, committing 8.8 (12th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (60th in college basketball).

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels put up 85.1 points per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per outing (248th in college basketball). They have a +103 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. It collects 38.8 rebounds per game, 87th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.9.

North Carolina makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

North Carolina has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.7 (43rd in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (284th in college basketball).

