2024 NCAA Bracketology: Lamar March Madness Resume | December 18
Will Lamar be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Lamar's full tournament resume.
How Lamar ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|237
Lamar's best wins
Lamar's signature win this season came on December 14 in a 97-73 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks. Terry Anderson was the top scorer in the signature victory over UL Monroe, putting up 18 points with five rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 83-65 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 273/RPI) on November 24
- 84-81 over Delaware State (No. 288/RPI) on November 26
- 90-82 at home over UTSA (No. 325/RPI) on November 14
Lamar's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
Schedule insights
- Lamar gets the benefit of the third-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.
- When it comes to the Cardinals' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams over .500.
- Glancing at Lamar's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Lamar's next game
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Southern Miss Golden Eagles -3.5
- Total: 148.5 points
