Will North Texas be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features North Texas' full tournament resume.

How North Texas ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 271

North Texas' best wins

As far as its best win this season, North Texas defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers at home on November 7. The final score was 83-77 in overtime. Aaron Scott was the leading scorer in the signature win over Northern Iowa, posting 26 points with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

65-39 over Towson (No. 228/RPI) on November 19

79-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on December 2

75-64 at home over Omaha (No. 319/RPI) on November 11

North Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

North Texas has been handed the 131st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Mean Green have 20 games left this season, including two versus teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at North Texas' upcoming schedule, it has two games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

North Texas' next game

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

North Texas Mean Green vs. UT Arlington Mavericks Date/Time: Saturday, December 23 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23 at 2:00 PM ET Location: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

