How to Watch the Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 66.0 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 61.1 the Owls give up to opponents.
- Prairie View A&M has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 61.1 points.
- Rice's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 66.0 points.
- The Owls put up only 1.2 more points per game (68.3) than the Panthers allow (67.1).
- Rice has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.
- Prairie View A&M is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
- This year the Owls are shooting 38.8% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Panthers give up.
- The Panthers shoot 41.4% from the field, 3% higher than the Owls allow.
Prairie View A&M Leaders
- Ryann Pane: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Desiree Lewis: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG%
- Gerlyn Smith: 8.0 PTS, 53.7 FG%
- Amauri Williams: 6.0 PTS, 39.5 FG%
- Jessica Soders: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
Prairie View A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Washington State
|L 81-43
|William J. Nicks Building
|11/27/2023
|Incarnate Word
|L 57-44
|William J. Nicks Building
|12/10/2023
|@ TCU
|L 85-41
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/30/2023
|Wiley
|-
|William J. Nicks Building
