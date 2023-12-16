How to Watch SMU vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) aim to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
SMU vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACCN
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
- SMU has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 193rd.
- The Mustangs' 74.4 points per game are just one fewer point than the 75.4 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 75.4 points, SMU is 4-0.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 away.
- In 2022-23, the Mustangs allowed 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (83.1).
- At home, SMU sunk 7.1 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (28%).
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|L 65-63
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 90-47
|Moody Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 76-74
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
