The McNeese Cowgirls (4-7) welcome in the Tarleton State Texans (2-6) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison

The Texans score 17.1 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Cowgirls allow their opponents to score (81.9).

McNeese's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.8 points.

The 70.6 points per game the Cowgirls record are 8.3 more points than the Texans allow (62.3).

McNeese is 4-3 when scoring more than 62.3 points.

When Tarleton State gives up fewer than 70.6 points, it is 2-5.

The Cowgirls shoot 39.7% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Texans concede defensively.

Tarleton State Leaders

Elise Turrubiates: 9.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5)

9.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5) Andjela Bigovic: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

6.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Teresa Da Silva: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Tyler Jackson: 5.9 PTS, 31 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

5.9 PTS, 31 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Faith Acker: 10.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 BLK, 47.4 FG%

Tarleton State Schedule