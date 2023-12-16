Can we expect TCU to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How TCU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-1 0-0 36 32 182

TCU's best wins

TCU notched its best win of the season on December 16 by securing a 79-59 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, the No. 84-ranked team based on the RPI. Against Arizona State, Emanuel Miller led the team by dropping 18 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

108-75 at home over Southern (No. 128/RPI) on November 6

88-55 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 209/RPI) on November 14

84-83 on the road over Georgetown (No. 239/RPI) on December 2

86-52 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 17

93-74 at home over Alcorn State (No. 315/RPI) on November 21

TCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), TCU is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Schedule insights

TCU is facing the 20th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Horned Frogs have 16 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 13 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

TCU has 19 games remaining this year, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

TCU's next game

Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. TCU Horned Frogs Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 5:30 PM ET Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPNU

