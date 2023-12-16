2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas March Madness Odds | December 18
Will Texas be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Texas' complete tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
How Texas ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-2
|0-0
|19
|22
|108
Texas' best wins
In terms of its best win this season, Texas defeated the Texas State Bobcats at home on November 30. The final score was 77-58. The leading point-getter against Texas State was Max Abmas, who put up 20 points with six rebounds and seven assists.
Next best wins
- 96-85 over LSU (No. 184/RPI) on December 16
- 86-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 185/RPI) on November 26
- 80-64 at home over Rice (No. 190/RPI) on November 15
- 86-59 at home over Delaware State (No. 288/RPI) on November 10
- 88-56 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on November 6
Texas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- According to the RPI, Texas has two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.
- The Longhorns have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Texas gets the 188th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- Of the Longhorns' 20 remaining games this season, seven are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records above .500.
- When it comes to UT's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Texas' next game
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: LHN
