Saturday's contest features the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) and the LSU Tigers (6-4) clashing at Toyota Center (on December 16) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 victory for Texas.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Texas vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Texas vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 74, LSU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-5.7)

Texas (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

Texas is 2-7-0 against the spread, while LSU's ATS record this season is 3-7-0. The Longhorns are 4-5-0 and the Tigers are 4-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game with a +114 scoring differential overall. They put up 79 points per game (96th in college basketball) and allow 66.3 per outing (73rd in college basketball).

Texas is 143rd in college basketball at 37.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 more than the 34.4 its opponents average.

Texas connects on 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 6.9 (234th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Longhorns rank 86th in college basketball by averaging 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 50th in college basketball, allowing 83.6 points per 100 possessions.

Texas has won the turnover battle by 1.7 turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (128th in college basketball play) while forcing 13 (115th in college basketball).

