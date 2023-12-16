The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the LSU Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Texas vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Texas has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 145th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 248th.

The Longhorns put up 79 points per game, 11 more points than the 68 the Tigers allow.

Texas is 7-1 when scoring more than 68 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas played better in home games last year, averaging 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Longhorns gave up 67.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.

Texas sunk 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Texas Upcoming Schedule