The Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) take a seven-game skid into a road matchup with the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9), who have dropped nine straight. It begins at 9:30 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Southern Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline BetMGM Texas Southern (-9.5) 144.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas Southern (-9.5) 144.5 -620 +430 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Betting Trends

Texas Southern has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Tigers have hit the over twice.

N.C. A&T has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this year.

A total of six Aggies games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.