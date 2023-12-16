How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Red Raiders have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Commodores' opponents have made.
- Texas Tech has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the 125th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 183rd.
- The Red Raiders average 75.6 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Commodores give up.
- When Texas Tech totals more than 72.7 points, it is 5-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Texas Tech posted 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did when playing on the road (66).
- Defensively the Red Raiders were better at home last year, ceding 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Texas Tech averaged one more treys per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (33.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Butler
|L 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Omaha
|W 87-58
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/12/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 82-76
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/16/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/28/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.