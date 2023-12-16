The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech Stats Insights

This season, the Red Raiders have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Commodores' opponents have made.

Texas Tech has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 125th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 183rd.

The Red Raiders average 75.6 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Commodores give up.

When Texas Tech totals more than 72.7 points, it is 5-1.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Texas Tech posted 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did when playing on the road (66).

Defensively the Red Raiders were better at home last year, ceding 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.

In home games, Texas Tech averaged one more treys per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule