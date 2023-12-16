The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Texas Tech (-8.5) 140.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Texas Tech (-8.5) 141.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, four out of the Red Raiders' eight games have hit the over.
  • Vanderbilt has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Commodores games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this year.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Texas Tech is 49th in the country. It is way higher than that, 41st, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Red Raiders have experienced the -biggest change this season, falling from +12500 at the beginning to +15000.
  • The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

