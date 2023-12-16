Saturday's contest between the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-8) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-69 based on our computer prediction, with Sam Houston taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM on December 16.

The Mavericks' last outing was a 95-74 loss to Colorado on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Arlington vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 75, UT Arlington 69

Other WAC Predictions

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

Against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on November 25, the Mavericks picked up their best win of the season, an 87-76 victory.

UT Arlington has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.0 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

12.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.0 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Gia Adams: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.3 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.3 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) Taliyah Clark: 11.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

11.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Hannah Humphrey: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Nya Threatt: 7.1 PTS, 25.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks have been outscored by 18.1 points per game (posting 66.2 points per game, 188th in college basketball, while giving up 84.3 per contest, 355th in college basketball) and have a -163 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.