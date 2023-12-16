The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-7) play the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington vs. Sam Houston Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Raanee Smith: 11.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK

11.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK Kaylee Jefferson: 10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Diana Rosenthal: 12.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydnee Kemp: 13.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kassidy Dixon: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sam Houston Players to Watch

