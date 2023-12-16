Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Does a wager on Johnston interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston's plus-minus this season, in 16:56 per game on the ice, is -3.

In Johnston's 28 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Johnston has a point in 12 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johnston's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnston Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 28 Games 4 19 Points 6 9 Goals 4 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.