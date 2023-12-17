Sunday's game between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) and UTEP Miners (6-4) matching up at Teague Center has a projected final score of 71-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Abilene, Texas

Venue: Teague Center

Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 71, UTEP 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. UTEP

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-3.1)

Abilene Christian (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 138.6

Abilene Christian is 3-6-0 against the spread this season compared to UTEP's 2-5-0 ATS record. A total of seven out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Miners' games have gone over.

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 74.8 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per contest (249th in college basketball). They have a +11 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Abilene Christian loses the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. it collects 33.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 295th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.8 per contest.

Abilene Christian makes 5.7 three-pointers per game (318th in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (221st in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats average 91.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (254th in college basketball), and allow 90.1 points per 100 possessions (206th in college basketball).

Abilene Christian has committed 2.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.0 (267th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.7 (20th in college basketball).

