At TIAA Bank Field in Week 15, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Calvin Ridley will be facing the Baltimore Ravens pass defense and Geno Stone. Check out this article for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.

Jaguars vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream:

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens 109.7 8.4 25 81 7.66

Calvin Ridley vs. Geno Stone Insights

Calvin Ridley & the Jaguars' Offense

Calvin Ridley has registered 55 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 742 (57.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 97 times and has five touchdowns.

Through the air, Jacksonville is top-10 in passing yards this year, ranking 10th in the NFL with 3,158 total pass yards (242.9 per game). It also ranks 17th in passing TDs (17).

The Jaguars rank ninth in the NFL in scoring with 24.0 points per contest and rank 12th in total yards with 342.7 per game.

Jacksonville, which is averaging 35.8 pass attempts per game, ranks 11th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Jaguars are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 44 total red-zone pass attempts (44.0% red-zone pass rate).

Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense

Geno Stone leads the team with six interceptions, while also collecting 53 tackles and eight passes defended.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Baltimore has given up 2,342 (180.2 per game), the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

The Ravens' points-against average on defense is second-best in the league, at 16.8 per game.

Baltimore has given up more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Ravens have given up a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Calvin Ridley vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats

Calvin Ridley Geno Stone Rec. Targets 97 38 Def. Targets Receptions 55 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.5 25 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 742 53 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 57.1 4.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 144 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 17 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 6 Interceptions

