The Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will face the Buffalo Bills' defense and Terrel Bernard in Week 15 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Cowboys receivers' matchup against the Bills secondary.

Cowboys vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills 187.7 14.4 2 21 12.83

CeeDee Lamb vs. Terrel Bernard Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 1,253 receiving yards on 96 catches to pace his team this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Dallas' passing offense has been clicking this season, as it ranks second in the league with 3,417 total passing yards. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks first with 28 passing touchdowns.

The Cowboys have been led by their offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 32.4 points per contest. They also rank fourth in total yards (381.5 per game).

Dallas has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 36.2 times per game (ninth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Cowboys are passing the ball more often than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 85 total red-zone pass attempts (50% red-zone pass rate).

Terrel Bernard & the Bills' Defense

Terrel Bernard has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 112 tackles, six TFL, 3.5 sacks, and five passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards conceded, Buffalo is 11th in the league at 2,703 (207.9 per game).

The Bills are conceding 18.8 points per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL.

Three players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Buffalo this season.

17 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Bills this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Terrel Bernard Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Terrel Bernard Rec. Targets 131 39 Def. Targets Receptions 96 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.1 29 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1253 112 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 96.4 8.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 449 6 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 23 3.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 3 Interceptions

