The Buffalo Bills host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, in a battle featuring a pair of outstanding pass-catchers in Stefon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb.

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +750

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds

Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +800

Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 39.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 15.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 270.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) - Tony Pollard - 53.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113) Rico Dowdle - 16.5 (-113) - CeeDee Lamb - - 86.5 (-113) Jalen Tolbert - - 11.5 (-113) Jake Ferguson - - 40.5 (-113)

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 257.5 (-113) 33.5 (-113) - James Cook - 50.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113) Gabriel Davis - - 33.5 (-113) Stefon Diggs - - 66.5 (-113) Dalton Kincaid - - 43.5 (-113) Dawson Knox - - 18.5 (-113) Latavius Murray - 18.5 (-113) - Khalil Shakir - - 26.5 (-113)

