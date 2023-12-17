The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) will aim to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills (7-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium.

How to Watch Bills vs. Cowboys

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: FOX

Cowboys Insights

The Cowboys score 13.6 more points per game (32.4) than the Bills give up (18.8).

The Cowboys rack up 59.6 more yards per game (381.5) than the Bills give up per matchup (321.9).

This year Dallas piles up 118.6 yards per game on the ground, 4.6 more yards than Buffalo allows (114).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times, 12 fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (23).

Cowboys Away Performance

The Cowboys' average points scored on the road (23.7) is lower than their overall average (32.4). But their average points allowed in road games (20.8) is higher than overall (17.9).

The Cowboys accumulate 322.8 yards per game in road games (58.7 less than their overall average), and concede 290.5 on the road (0.6 more than overall).

In road games, Dallas racks up 216.2 passing yards per game and gives up 161.8. That's less than it gains (262.8) and allows (183.9) overall.

On the road, the Cowboys accumulate 106.7 rushing yards per game and give up 128.7. That's less than they gain overall (118.6), and more than they allow (106).

On the road, the Cowboys convert 44% of third downs and allow 41.3% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (49.2%), and more than they allow (37.3%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/23/2023 Washington W 45-10 CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle W 41-35 Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia W 33-13 NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo - FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami - FOX 12/30/2023 Detroit - ABC/ESPN 1/7/2024 at Washington - -

