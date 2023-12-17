Sunday's contest that pits the Washington State Cougars (10-2) against the Houston Cougars (8-1) at Beasley Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Washington State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Houston Cougars are coming off of a 66-64 win over UTSA in their last outing on Thursday.

Houston vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Houston vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 73, Houston 65

Other Big 12 Predictions

Houston Schedule Analysis

The Houston Cougars beat the No. 118-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UTSA Roadrunners, 66-64, on December 14, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Houston has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Based on the RPI, the Washington State Cougars have one win versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 99th-most in the country.

Houston has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 118) on December 14

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 194) on November 10

106-65 at home over Sam Houston (No. 218) on November 14

86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 226) on December 8

106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 240) on November 19

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

15.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) N'Yah Boyd: 11.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

11.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Kamryn Jones: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

7.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Maliyah Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

Houston Performance Insights

The Houston Cougars are outscoring opponents by 23.9 points per game, with a +215 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.1 points per game (18th in college basketball) and give up 60.2 per contest (109th in college basketball).

