Will Jalen Tolbert pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Tolbert has also contributed with 17 receptions for 200 yards and one TD. He's been targeted 30 times, resulting in 18.2 yards per game.

Tolbert, in 10 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jalen Tolbert Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1 Week 10 Giants 5 2 2 0 Week 11 @Panthers 5 2 12 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 2 49 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 17 0 Week 14 Eagles 1 0 0 0

