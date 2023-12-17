Sunday's contest between the TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) and the Lamar Cardinals (5-3) at Schollmaier Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-56 and heavily favors TCU to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 63-60 win over Louisiana in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar vs. TCU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lamar vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 72, Lamar 56

Other Southland Predictions

Lamar Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' signature win this season came in a 63-60 victory over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on December 13.

The Cardinals have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lamar 2023-24 Best Wins

63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 197) on December 13

56-44 over UTEP (No. 206) on November 22

74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 254) on November 10

Lamar Leaders

Sabria Dean: 15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26) Akasha Davis: 13.9 PTS, 65.6 FG%

13.9 PTS, 65.6 FG% Jacei Denley: 7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) R'Mani Taylor: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.1 PTS, 64.3 FG%

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +67 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 66.1 points per game, 188th in college basketball, and are allowing 57.8 per outing to rank 75th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.