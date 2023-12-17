The TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) will try to continue a 10-game winning streak when they host the Lamar Cardinals (5-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena.

Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Lamar vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up 12.1 more points per game (66.1) than the Horned Frogs give up (54).

Lamar has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 54 points.

TCU has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.1 points.

The 79.5 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 21.7 more points than the Cardinals give up (57.8).

TCU has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 57.8 points.

Lamar has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 79.5 points.

The Horned Frogs shoot 45.8% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.

The Cardinals make 44.9% of their shots from the field, 12% higher than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Lamar Leaders

Sabria Dean: 15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26) Akasha Davis: 13.9 PTS, 65.6 FG%

13.9 PTS, 65.6 FG% Jacei Denley: 7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) R'Mani Taylor: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.1 PTS, 64.3 FG%

