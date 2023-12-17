Sunday's contest between the North Texas Eagles (9-1) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) squaring off at Cajundome has a projected final score of 68-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on December 17.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Eagles secured an 84-50 victory over Alcorn State.

North Texas vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

North Texas vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 68, Louisiana 58

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Eagles beat the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks 78-55 on November 16.

North Texas has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 109) on November 16

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 139) on November 19

73-66 at home over UAPB (No. 160) on December 6

71-59 over Samford (No. 187) on November 24

83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 240) on November 9

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Tommisha Lampkin: 14.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 60.0 FG%

14.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 60.0 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

11.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Dyani Robinson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Desiree Wooten: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +199 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.9 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and are giving up 58.6 per outing to rank 82nd in college basketball.

