The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) face the North Texas Mean Green (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi

Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, five percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

North Texas is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.

The Mean Green are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 112th.

The Mean Green put up an average of 68.7 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allow.

North Texas is 5-1 when it scores more than 63.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Texas put up more points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (63.5) last season.

At home, the Mean Green allowed 53 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 59.8.

Beyond the arc, North Texas drained fewer triples on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.1%) than at home (35.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Upcoming Schedule