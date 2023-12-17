The North Texas Eagles (9-1) will try to extend a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cajundome. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

North Texas vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 56.2 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

When it scores more than 56.2 points, North Texas is 9-0.

Louisiana's record is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.5 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns average just 2.5 more points per game (61.1) than the Eagles allow (58.6).

When Louisiana puts up more than 58.6 points, it is 4-1.

North Texas has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.1 points.

This season the Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 39.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Eagles give up.

The Eagles shoot 46.6% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns concede.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Tommisha Lampkin: 14.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 60.0 FG%

14.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 60.0 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

11.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Dyani Robinson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Desiree Wooten: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

North Texas Schedule