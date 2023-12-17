How to Watch the SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-3) play the Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It tips at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Ladyjacks average 19.8 more points per game (78.7) than the Raiders allow their opponents to score (58.9).
- When it scores more than 58.9 points, SFA is 6-2.
- Middle Tennessee is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.7 points.
- The Raiders average 68.0 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 68.4 the Ladyjacks allow.
- When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 68.4 points, it is 5-0.
- When SFA allows fewer than 68.0 points, it is 4-0.
- The Raiders are making 41.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Ladyjacks allow to opponents (41.0%).
- The Ladyjacks' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.8 higher than the Raiders have conceded.
SFA Leaders
- Kurstyn Harden: 18.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.1 FG%
- Destini Lombard: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)
- Kyla Deck: 12.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Zoe Nelson: 6.6 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)
- Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
SFA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 89-82
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Portland
|W 76-71
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 74-69
|Foster Auditorium
|12/17/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/20/2023
|Troy
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
