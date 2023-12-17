The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-3) play the Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It tips at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Ladyjacks average 19.8 more points per game (78.7) than the Raiders allow their opponents to score (58.9).
  • When it scores more than 58.9 points, SFA is 6-2.
  • Middle Tennessee is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.7 points.
  • The Raiders average 68.0 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 68.4 the Ladyjacks allow.
  • When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 68.4 points, it is 5-0.
  • When SFA allows fewer than 68.0 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Raiders are making 41.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Ladyjacks allow to opponents (41.0%).
  • The Ladyjacks' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.8 higher than the Raiders have conceded.

SFA Leaders

  • Kurstyn Harden: 18.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.1 FG%
  • Destini Lombard: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)
  • Kyla Deck: 12.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)
  • Zoe Nelson: 6.6 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)
  • Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Abilene Christian W 89-82 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/7/2023 Portland W 76-71 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Alabama L 74-69 Foster Auditorium
12/17/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
12/20/2023 Troy - F&M Bank Arena
12/21/2023 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.