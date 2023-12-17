Spurs vs. Pelicans December 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-16) are home in Southwest Division play against the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this year.
Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSNO
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama averages 19.3 points, 2.6 assists and 9.7 rebounds per game.
- Keldon Johnson puts up 16.6 points, 4.1 assists and 6.5 boards per game.
- Zach Collins averages 13.8 points, 3.9 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.
- Jeremy Sochan averages 11.7 points, 4.4 assists and 5.4 boards.
- Devin Vassell posts 18.3 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gives the Pelicans 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Pelicans are receiving 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.
- Jonas Valanciunas gets the Pelicans 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Herbert Jones gets the Pelicans 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while posting 1.9 steals (third in league) and 1.3 blocked shots.
- The Pelicans are receiving 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Dyson Daniels this year.
Spurs vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Spurs
|Pelicans
|111.5
|Points Avg.
|114.0
|123.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.2
|46.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|35.0%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
