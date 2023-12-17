The New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) are 7.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSNO. The point total in the matchup is set at 236.5.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -7.5 236.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played 10 games this season that finished with a point total above 236.5 points.

The average over/under for San Antonio's matchups this season is 231.8, 4.7 fewer points than this game's total.

San Antonio is 10-14-0 against the spread this year.

The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (13%) in those games.

This season, San Antonio has won one of its 13 games, or 7.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 9 34.6% 114.8 225.4 114 235.2 228.5 Spurs 10 41.7% 110.6 225.4 121.2 235.2 230.7

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio is 6-4 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Spurs have gone over the total five times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.462, 6-7-0 record) than away (.364, 4-7-0).

The Spurs' 110.6 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 114 the Pelicans give up.

San Antonio is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall when it scores more than 114 points.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Spurs and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 10-14 5-9 16-8 Pelicans 15-11 2-1 12-14

Spurs vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Spurs Pelicans 110.6 Points Scored (PG) 114.8 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 6-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 4-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 121.2 Points Allowed (PG) 114 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-3 1-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-2

