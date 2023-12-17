The New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) on December 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pelicans have given up to their opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 24th.

The Spurs put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (114).

San Antonio is 4-6 when it scores more than 114 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, averaging 116 points per game, compared to 104.3 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 121.8 points per game at home, and 120.5 away.

In 2023-24 San Antonio is giving up 1.3 more points per game at home (121.8) than away (120.5).

The Spurs pick up 3.7 more assists per game at home (30.7) than away (27).

Spurs Injuries