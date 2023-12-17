Victor Wembanyama and Jonas Valanciunas are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans play at Frost Bank Center on Sunday (opening tip at 3:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSNO

BSSW and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Wembanyama's 19.0 points per game are 2.5 less than Sunday's over/under.

He averages 1.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 12.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.7 -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Get Wembanyama gear at Fanatics!

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +108)

The 18.5 point total set for Keldon Johnson on Sunday is 1.3 more than his season scoring average (17.2).

His per-game rebound average of 6.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Johnson has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -111) 0.5 (Over: -120)

The 15.5-point total set for Valanciunas on Sunday is 0.7 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has collected 9.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (11.5).

Valanciunas' 0.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +108)

The 22.5-point total set for Brandon Ingram on Sunday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Ingram's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's over/under.

He has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.