The Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) play the UTEP Miners (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners are shooting 47.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 44.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • UTEP has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.
  • The Miners are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 233rd.
  • The Miners put up only 4.9 more points per game (78.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (73.7).
  • UTEP has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UTEP put up 69.9 points per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged away (66.6).
  • The Miners gave up fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than away (74.7) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, UTEP knocked down more triples on the road (4.9 per game) than at home (4.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (28.1%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M-CC L 67-63 Don Haskins Center
12/4/2023 Western New Mexico W 90-62 Don Haskins Center
12/9/2023 @ Oregon L 71-49 Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
12/20/2023 Norfolk State - Don Haskins Center
12/30/2023 Seattle U - Don Haskins Center

