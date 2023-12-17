The UTEP Miners (6-4) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) at Teague Center on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The game tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Abilene Christian -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miners Betting Records & Stats

UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points twice this season.

UTEP's average game total this season has been 147.0, 7.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UTEP is 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

UTEP has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Miners have not won as an underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UTEP has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Abilene Christian 7 77.8% 74.8 153.4 73.7 142.1 141.4 UTEP 2 28.6% 78.6 153.4 68.4 142.1 141.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UTEP Insights & Trends

The Miners' 78.6 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 73.7 the Wildcats give up.

When it scores more than 73.7 points, UTEP is 1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Abilene Christian 3-6-0 0-2 7-2-0 UTEP 2-5-0 1-2 2-5-0

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Abilene Christian UTEP 9-5 Home Record 11-7 4-8 Away Record 3-10 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.9 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.