How to Watch UTSA vs. Oregon State on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
UTSA vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Beavers have averaged.
- UTSA is 4-4 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Roadrunners are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beavers sit at 222nd.
- The Roadrunners score 9.3 more points per game (80.2) than the Beavers give up (70.9).
- UTSA is 5-3 when it scores more than 70.9 points.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- UTSA is putting up more points at home (81.8 per game) than on the road (78.6).
- In 2023-24 the Roadrunners are giving up 15.2 fewer points per game at home (73.6) than away (88.8).
- UTSA drains more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (9.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (33.8%).
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Lamar
|W 86-83
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|W 93-60
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 93-84
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Army
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/28/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
