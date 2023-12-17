UTSA vs. Oregon December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (4-3) play the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UTSA vs. Oregon Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UTSA Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTSA Players to Watch
- Grace Vanslooten: 16.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Phillipina Kyei: 11.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chance Gray: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sofia Bell: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sarah Rambus: 6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oregon Players to Watch
- Vanslooten: 16.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyei: 11.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Gray: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bell: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rambus: 6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.