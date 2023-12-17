Who’s the Best Team in the WAC? See our Weekly WAC Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the WAC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
WAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Grand Canyon
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th
- Last Game: W 91-63 vs Portland
Next Game
- Opponent: Sam Houston
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. SFA
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th
- Last Game: L 78-70 vs Wyoming
Next Game
- Opponent: New Mexico State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Seattle U
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
- Last Game: L 100-99 vs Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. UT Arlington
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 140th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd
- Last Game: W 76-73 vs Air Force
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas-Dallas
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 159th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th
- Last Game: W 85-47 vs Sterling (KS)
Next Game
- Opponent: Jacksonville State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Cal Baptist
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 182nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th
- Last Game: W 70-69 vs UC Riverside
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Kentucky
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 200th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th
- Last Game: W 88-82 vs UTEP
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Utah Valley
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 217th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th
- Last Game: L 76-62 vs Utah
Next Game
- Opponent: Liberty
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 234th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th
- Last Game: L 76-74 vs Northern Arizona
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Montana State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Overall Rank: 271st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th
- Last Game: L 79-62 vs North Dakota
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Colorado
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 321st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th
- Last Game: L 86-76 vs Texas A&M-CC
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Chicago State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
