The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It will air at 7:30 PM ET.

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 74.4 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 64.3 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
  • Abilene Christian has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.
  • Western Kentucky has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.4 points.
  • The Hilltoppers score 65.4 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 66.7 the Wildcats allow.
  • Western Kentucky has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 66.7 points.
  • Abilene Christian is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.
  • This year the Hilltoppers are shooting 38.8% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Wildcats concede.

Abilene Christian Leaders

  • Bella Earle: 13.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)
  • Payton Hull: 16.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (29-for-67)
  • Addison Martin: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%
  • Aspen Thornton: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)
  • Emma Troxell: 4.2 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

Abilene Christian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ SFA L 89-82 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ TCU L 77-60 Schollmaier Arena
12/11/2023 McMurry W 91-55 Teague Center
12/18/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
12/30/2023 Louisiana Tech - Teague Center
1/6/2024 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse

